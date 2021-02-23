The charismatic Howard Wilson McDonald Jr., born November 3, 1959 in Corsicana and raised in Gatesville, Texas, loving father, brother, and granddaddy, went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2021.
Known to many as “Bub” or “Mac” he was an instant friend and an unstoppable jokester with a contagious smile. He had a fierce passion for softball. He played in his younger years and dedicated his time after he retired to be an umpire. He loved the game and telling stories about good calls, being hit with the fast pitch balls, and people he almost threw outta the park!
He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and loved fishing! It did not matter when or where if there was an opportunity to fish or talk about the Cowboys he would happily oblige. Bub enjoyed playing poker, Yahtzee, dominos, and other games with family and friends. He had some smooth skills, we all know! He was a master of the BBQ pit and loved to smoke brisket, ribs. chicken, and he would set you up with the fixings too. He always had a way of putting a smile on your face or making you laugh; like when he asked the server at IHOP for a shot of whisky!
He will be incredibly missed by so many, but his booming boisterous voice and laugh can be heard forever in our memories. Howard was preceded in death by his father Howard Wilson McDonald Sr. He is survived by his twin daughter’s Melanie Smith and husband James, and Mallorie McDonald, his ex-wife Susan McDonald, and his beautiful granddaughter Alayna Royals. He is also survived by his mother Virginia McDonald, sisters Lovetta Knox and husband Jimmy, Marilyn McDonald, Laura Smart and husband Michael, and Aretha Hawkins. Brothers Homer McDonald, and Gary Govan, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be on Thursday February 25, 2021 from 6p.m. to 8p.m. and services will be on Friday February 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home at 425 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights, TX., burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Gatesville.
Paid Obituary