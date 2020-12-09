No services are planned for Sidney “Joe” Jerome Spake Jr., 83, of Temple.
Mr. Spake died Thursday, Dec. 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 9, 1937, in Mobile, Ala., to Sidney Jerome Spake Sr. and Jeanette Finley. He graduated from Mobile High School in Mobile. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Johnnie Ruth Parker on May 27, 1969. He worked for the Maritime Industry.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Sidney Jerome Wilkes of Mobile; and five grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.