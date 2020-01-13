BELTON — Services for Lynn Johnson, 78, of Little River-Academy will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial will be in Bell Plains Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson died Sunday, Jan. 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 20, 1941, in Bell County to Reynolds J. and Edna Moon Johnson. He married Winnie Ray Bennight in 1970. He worked for Wilsonart and Bar J. He also owned and operated a Texaco in Belton.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Kenneth Walker.
Survivors include a daughter, Sonya Stafford; three sons, David Walker, Billy Walker and Johnny Walker; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.