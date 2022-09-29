BELTON — Services for Barbara Kay “BK” Elliott, 72, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mrs. Elliott died Monday, Sept. 26, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 26, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, to John and Ruth Backer Beavo. She worked as a licensed cosmetologist, in janitorial at Temple College, and for Lisa’s Dance Connection. She retired in 2015.
She was preceded in death by a son, Louis Handley, on March 17, 1969; and a daughter, Bobbie Elliott, on April 20, 2021.
Survivors include three stepson, James Elliott of Arkansas, Clifton Elliott of Houston, and Robert Elliott of Temple; a stepdaughter, Misty Harris of Temple; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.