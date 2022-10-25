Services for Susan Jean Minor, 75, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Minor died Saturday, Oct. 15, at a Temple health care center.
She was born October 7, 1947, to Gustov Frommer and Sue Golosky in Patterson, N.J. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband, Willie Minor of Temple.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.