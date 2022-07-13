Matthew Charles Potts, 33, of Austin passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Vista Community Church of Temple, TX with Andy Davis officiating.
The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 from 5-7p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Matt was born on October 25, 1988 in Temple to Rob and Brenda Potts. He attended Belton schools graduating from Belton High School in 2007. Matt was a gifted athlete. He participated in Belton Youth Sports and Centex Storm Soccer Club. In high school, Matt was a valuable member of the cross country, soccer and track teams helping his team win multiple championships. He was a member of the National Honor Society, graduating with honors. One of his amazing accomplishments was to run in the San Antonio Marathon after training for only two weeks. He placed first in his age division and qualified for the Boston Marathon. He was actively involved in the children and youth activities at First Baptist Church Belton. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelors of Science in Construction Science in 2012. He was a faithful Aggie.
Since graduation, Matt has worked in construction management for many leading national companies. He was currently employed by Broaddus Construction Company of Austin as a project manager. He strived to help his company use the best construction software available, and Matt completed certification for IT Coding through the University of Texas in 2018.
He was a man of faith, with strong character, a dynamic personality, and superior work ethics. These traits were evident throughout his entire life, and one of many examples was that he was awarded the Belton Tiger Athletic Booster Legacy Award in 2006 given to those who exemplify the spirit, attitude and actions that inspire future generations of Tigers.
Matt was deeply loved by his family and friends. He always showed his love to others by his kind words of encouragement, his time, his gifts, and talents. Matt loved his dog, Colbie.
The family would like to thank all his friends across his lifetime and co-workers including, Andrew Ellison, Herb Deazvedo, Chris Davis, and Kyle Potter as well as neighbors Nancy and Gil Granados who all loved and cared deeply for Matt.
Matt is preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy Cochran and Dorotha Jean Potts, and Robert Ernest Anderson.
He is survived by his parents; one sister, Kristy Potts Demers and her husband Jeremy of Austin; two brothers, Robert Potts and wife Ashley of Belton and Michael Potts and wife Julia of Belton; grandmother, Betty Anderson of Waco; nephews, Ian and Pierce Demers of Austin, Grayson and Jackson Potts of Belton; nieces, Maddox, Campbell and Olivia Potts of Belton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Matthew Charles Potts name to the Belton Education Enrichment Foundation (BEEF) 400 North Wall, Belton, Texas 76513
The service will have live streaming on Friday through Vista Community Church website: thevista.tv/watch.