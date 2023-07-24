No services are planned for David Logan, 76, of Temple.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for David Logan, 76, of Temple.
The body will be donated to science.
Mr. Logan died Wednesday, July 19, in Temple.
He was born July 26, 1946, in San Angelo to James and Jewel Logan. He graduated from Llano High School. He served in the Army. Later he was a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by a son, David Earl Logan Jr.; and a daughter, Tina Logan.
Survivors include a brother, Allen Logan; and two sisters, Patricia Ann Rogers and Wanda Lou Voight.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.