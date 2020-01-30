Services for Linda L. Markham, 71, of Temple will be 3 p.m. today at Summers Mill Retreat in Belton.
Mrs. Markham died Tuesday, Jan. 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 23, 1948, in Port Huron, Mich., to George and Julia DeLisle. She worked at Walmart Distribution Center in Temple for 20 years.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Markham Sr.; two sons, Dennis Markham Jr. of Fort Worth and Christopher Markham of Temple; a daughter, Tammy Naiduk of New Jersey; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jud Children’s Research Hospital.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.