Delvin Earl Sparks
Delvin Earl Sparks, 79, of Salado, TX departed from this world on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Salado Church of Christ in Salado, TX. Family will receive visitors at the church from 10:00 - 11:00am; service and burial to follow with Joe Keyes officiating.
Delvin taught high-school, worked for Texas Rehabilitation Commission, and then Disabilities Associates of Central Texas. He served as a shepherd at Brentwood Oaks Church of Christ in Austin and for the last 18 years has served as a shepherd at Salado Church of Christ.
Delvin was preceded in death by parents, Arveta and Jack. Survivors include wife, Nila; two children, son, Greg and daughter-in-law, Ann of Longmont, CO and daughter Jennifer Sparks Scott and son-in-law Jeff of San Antonio; and six amazing adult grandchildren, Emily Sparks Royce (John) of Greeley, CO, Stephanie Sparks Bugg (Nathan) of Oklahoma City, Rachel Scott of Salado, Scott Sparks of Fort Collins, CO, Abigail Scott of San Antonio, and Noah Scott of Pensacola; brother, Garry Sparks (Pam) of Richardson; sister-in-law, Patsy Friday of Humble, TX; brother-in-law, Wendall Alford (Glenda) of Newelton, LA; and numerous favorite nieces and nephews; and countless precious Christian brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Delvin are: Helping Hands Ministry of Belton, 2210 Holland Rd., Belton 76513 Helpinghandsbelton.org or Body of Christ Community Clinic, 2608 N Main B269, Belton 76513 Bodyofchrist.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral Home in Salado, TX. Please sign the guestbook at: Broeckerfuneralhome.com
