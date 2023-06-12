CAMERON — Services for Paula Sosa Munoz, 95, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Munoz died Saturday, June 10, at a Cameron nursing and rehab facility.
She was born Feb. 11, 1928, in Texas to Lucino and Rosa Lopez Sosa. She married Manuel Munoz, and he preceded her in death in 1994. She was a homemaker.
She also was preceded in death by three children, Luis, Sam and Rosie.
Survivors include three sons, Ricky Munoz and David Munoz, both of Corpus Christi, and Manuel Munoz Jr. of Nebraska; two daughters Maggie Gonzales and Josie Nunez, both of Cameron; a sister, Esbel Ramirez of Cameron; 33 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation and a prayer service will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.