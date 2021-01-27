Services for Pate E. Hughes Jr., 97, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Friday in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Hughes died Sunday, Jan. 24, at a Temple living facility.
He was born May 11, 1923, in Lillian to Pate E. Sr. and Myrtle Johnson Hughes. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Margaret Eleanor White on July 18, 1949, in Galveston. He worked at Fort Hood. He also was a mechanic for several automotive shops in Temple. He was a member of First Assembly of God in Troy, American Legion Post No. 133 and the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Jan. 10, 2004; and two sons, Charles Flanders and Jerry Flanders.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Butler of Moody; a daughter, JoAnn Norman of Moody; eleven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Temple Humane Society.
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the cemetery.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.