BELTON — Services for Milton Rex Karl, 86, of Holland will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Holland with the Rev. Randy Evans officiating.
Burial will be in Holland City Cemetery.
Mr. Karl died Tuesday, Jan. 11, at his residence.
He was born March 10, 1935, in Holland to Mike and Alice Karl. He married Alice Marie Nelson on June 9, 1956, at the First Baptist Church in Holland. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Holland. He operated the fertilizer plant in Holland for 47 years. He also was a rancher. He served as a little league coach, he served on the school board, and was active with FFA.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Karl; two daughters, Holly Karl Naizer and Penny Karl Whitmire; two sons, Rex Allen Karl and Mark Karl; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.