ROCKDALE — Services for Avis Marie Schlottman, 89, of Hearne will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Schlottman died Tuesday, July 28, at a Hearne nursing home.
She was born Jan. 15, 1931, in Cameron to Charlie Bradley and Nancy Lee Travis Gohman. She graduated from Rockdale High School. She married Eugene W. Schlottman on Feb. 10, 1951, in Hearne. She worked for Southwestern Bell and GTE. She was a member of Hearne Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Debra Bengel; a son, James Wallace Schlottman; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Steve Schlottman of Hearne; a daughter, Donna Ferguson of Belton; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.