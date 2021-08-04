Services for Jerome Page “Dizzy” Hill, 85, of Temple, are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Hill died Monday, Aug. 3 at a local hospital.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
