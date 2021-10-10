Service for Alton Jerome “Junior” Moore 67, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple.
Mr. Moore died Sunday, Oct. 3, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 5, 1954, to Loyd Alton and Vyree Genetta Moore in Temple. He attended St. James United Methodist Church as a child. He attended Temple public schools before joining the Marines in 1970.
Survivors include a son, Deon Moore of Pflugerville; a daughter, Michelle Rhodes of Temple; his mother of Temple; two sisters, Loydetta Moore and Lesha Jackson, both of Temple; three brothers, Larry Ray of DeSoto, Ronnie Moore of Dallas and Kenneth Moore of Temple; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.