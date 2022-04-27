ROCKDALE — Private services will be held for Clifford Craig Wallace, 71, of Georgetown.
Mr. Wallace died Thursday, April 21, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 16, 1951, in Pasadena to Cliff and Bernice Jean Longmire Wallace. He was a railroad worker. He worked for Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home.
Survivors include two daughters, Whitney Wallace of Jarrell and Bailey Wallace of Georgetown; and two sisters, Carla Wallace and Carol Wallace Jones.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.