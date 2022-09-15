Jerry Donald Sanders
“How sweet the sound…” Jerry Donald Sanders of Salado, Texas passed away at home on September 5, 2022, at age 78. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Sanders, parents, Beulah and James Harvey Sanders and sister, Shirley Guinn. He is survived by his son, Chris Sanders and wife, Kim of Frisco; daughter, D’Ann Autrey and husband, Chad of Salado; sister, Doris Bullard of Salado and grandchildren: Cory and Katelyn Bartek of Salado and Caroline and Kate Sanders of Frisco.
Jerry was born in Temple at Kings Daughters hospital on March 16, 1944. He graduated from Salado High School in 1962 and later attended Baylor University. He married Carol Nichols of Houston on July 31, 1965. Jerry worked for 38 years in education as a teacher and golf coach for Ross S Sterling High in Baytown, TX and Belton Junior High in Belton, TX until his retirement in 2004. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Baytown and was currently a member of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado where he enjoyed singing, writing hymnals, and playing his violin.
Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, and, also, an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He shared his love of the outdoors by taking his family camping, fishing and attending sporting events, as well as, doting on his grandchildren and wife Carol of 54 years. He was a loyal friend to many and quick to help others in need.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jerry at Broecker Funeral Home of Salado on September 17 at 11:00 am with Pastor Donnie Jackson officiating. Please sign the guestbook at Broeckerfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary