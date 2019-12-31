ROCKDALE — Services for Buford P. Mitchel, 90, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Mitchel died Thursday, Dec. 26, in Rockdale.
He was born Oct. 30, 1929, in Melvin to Robert and Ruth Pierce Mitchel. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Howard on May 30, 1952, in Brady. He worked for Winn’s Variety Store and Motts Variety Store. He was a member of the Lions Club and Murray Street Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; a son, David Mitchel of Dallas; and a daughter, Cynthia Mitchel of Elgin.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America; or to cancer research.