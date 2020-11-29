Services for Sharon McDaniel Cheatham, 62, of Temple will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Mississippi.
Ms. Cheatham died Nov. 15 at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 25, 1957, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Chris and Katie Langston Cheatham. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1975. She attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She graduated from King’s Daughters School of Nursing. She was a pediatric special needs nurse. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God.
Survivors include a son, Santana Cheatham McDaniel; and a brother, Douglas Cheatham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Child Protective Services; or foster care programs in your area.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.