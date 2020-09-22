Services for Carl Ralston, 86, of Rogers are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Ralston died Sunday, Sept. 20, in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 72F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 22, 2020 @ 4:34 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.