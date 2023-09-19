Gene Howard Linn
Gene Howard Linn, 92 years old, of Abilene, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, at the Cameron Church of Christ, 100 East 3rd Street, Cameron, Texas. Visitation with the family will be after the memorial service in the Cameron Church of Christ Fellowship Hall.
Gene firmly believed the greatest blessing of his life was his faith in God and the second was being born on March 3, 1931 in Temple, TX to Howard and Gladys Linn and big sister, Melba June.
Even though his birth coincided with the Great Depression, Gene found this to be a great advantage as he learned from an early age the importance of loving family and hard work. At age six, he and his family moved to Rosebud, Texas, a tiny town with one stoplight, but it was in this idyllic community where he learned to love God, country, family, friends, and agriculture.
Upon graduation from Rosebud High School in 1948, Gene attended Abilene Christian College where he was elected as a yell leader for the Wildcat football team and was well known for his clever wit and outgoing personality. After his sophomore year he voluntarily joined the U.S. Air Force where he met lifelong friends and developed stories to share with his friends and family. At the close of his military service, Gene returned to ACC, earned a degree in agriculture, and met and married his devoted wife, Vema Flowers Cole. Gene and Vema had three children, Cindy, Jenny, and Gary.
A man of many talents and incredible energy, Gene’s professional career began in Lubbock, TX where he was the executive manager of the South Plains Fair. He became well known as a public speaker and as a result became the first on-air broadcaster in West Texas to have his own Farm Report which aired on radio and television. The lure of owning and operating his own farm called them to Rogers, TX where he farmed and purchased their beautiful acreage of river bottom land. The Linns returned to Lubbock where Gene worked for Texas Tech University in the Textile Engineering Department. Then in 1970 the Linns opened Linn Travel Agency and began an extremely successful career that allowed the family the opportunity to see the world from pyramids to sky scrapers. For Gene, however, the exotic locales the world had to offer couldn’t hold a candle to the oak and pecan trees of Central Texas, so in 1982 he and Vema moved back to their farm.
The story of Gene’s life is incomplete without the mention of its most tragic day. On September 13, 1991 a two-car accident claimed the lives of seven people including Gene’s wife, her sister, and Gene’s mother. Gene’s strong faith in God and positive attitude sustained him through this difficult time, and he even embarked on two more career paths, owning a Pro Cuts shop in Austin, TX and driving an 18-wheeler for a two-year stint.
An interest that he avidly pursued was dreaming up ways to entertain his grandchildren. Cattle auctions, see-saws, home-made stilts, a treehouse fortress, zip line rides, hay rides, and pecan waffles every Saturday morning are a few of the many ways “Grampy” made sure the farm felt like a magical place for his five grandchildren.
For the last thirty years of his life he was an active member of the Cameron Church of Christ. Gene participated in mission efforts in Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Cambodia. When he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at age 80, Gene said, “The good Lord gave me 80 relatively pain-free years; you will not hear me complain.” He was true to that statement. The disease slowed his gait, yet it never diminished his gratitude for the life he was given. Gene was a generous benefactor of many charities, a hospitable host, a family reunion organizer, a steward of the land, a lover of his neighbors just down the road or around the globe. He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Gladys Linn, his wife, Vema, and his grandson, Joshua Gary Linn.
He is survived by his three children, Cindy Linn of Dallas, Jenny Oglesby (and husband Robert) of Abilene, Gary Linn (and wife Lisa), of Abilene; his grandchildren: Lauren Edwards (and husband Jeffrey), Gregory Oglesby (and wife Courtney), Leslie Oglesby, Andy Linn (and wife, Abbey), and Jake Linn (and wife Hailey); and six great-grandchildren Carter, Harrison, and Holland Edwards, Cole and Claire Oglesby, and Parker Linn; his sister, June Linn Estes of Abilene, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gene’s memory to Southern Africa Bible College - www.southernafricabiblecollege.org, Zambia Medical Mission-www.zambiamission.org, or The Children’s Home of Lubbock- www.childshome.org.
“The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want” Psalm 23:1
