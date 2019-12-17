Services for Mary Frances McGuire, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Troy.
Mrs. McGuire died Sunday, Dec. 15, at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Moody to Cecil and Dovie Naylor. She worked in the food service department at Temple ISD. She was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Rosalie Meredith of Olathe, Kan., and Elaine Roberts of Troy; a son, James McGuire of Arlington; a sister, Jeannie Davis of Harker Heights; a brother, Bernie Naylor of Killeen; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.