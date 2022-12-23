BELTON — Services for Shirley Abernethy, 60, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Abernethy died Wednesday, Dec. 14, at a Houston hospital.
She was born Oct. 18, 1962, at Fort Hood to Felix and Leaner Latham Abernethy. She attended Texas School for the Deaf and received a GED in 1984. She worked for Texas Instruments and also was a certified veterinary assistant. She was a member of the Deaf Clubs of Central Texas.
Survivors include two daughters, Ashley Turner and Brittany Foley; a sister, Sharon Abernethy; two brothers, Mike Abernethy and Craig Abernethy; and three grandchildren.