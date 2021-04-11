Kelly Balz
Kelly Balz passed away at her home April 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. A Texas native, Kelly was born in Austin on October 24, 1958 to Henry and Jane Rabel. She graduated from Bishop High School in 1977.
She married the love of her life Roger Balz on June 15, 1979 in Bartlett, Texas. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and Gzi Gzi.
As a mother and wife, Kelly always put her family first - family was of utmost importance. She was loving, nurturing, funny, however also fierce, and protective of those she loved most. There are not enough words to describe what a unique person Kelly was. She lived life to the fullest. As Kelly would say “Let my free spirit be my legacy”.
She always had a love for the beach. It was not until her children got older that she developed a passion for traveling to various places including Cancun, Aruba, Jamaica, and any adventure her grandkids wanted to go on. Many funny stories came from these trips. She always said she would visit all the destinations from The Beach Boys Song “Kokomo”. Her last stop to complete the song would have been Bermuda.
Kelly is preceded in death by her husband Roger, father Henry Rabel, and in-laws Merwin and Pat Balz.
Kelly is survived by her three children- Erika and husband Frankie of Troy, Jessika Balz of Temple, and Asa and his wife Amanda of Temple. Her five grandchildren - Londyn, Blaize, Kellen, Serenity, and Demmi.
Her mother Jane Rabel of Little River Academy, brother Blake Rabel of Melissa TX, brother Burt Rabel of Academy, and brother-in-law Terry Balz and his wife Pat Balz of Temple. Many nieces and nephews, and the rest of her loving relatives and friends.
We will always love you.
Per Kelly’s request, there will be no “formal” services. There will be a Private Memorial scheduled for a later date. The family would like to thank everyone from the bottom their hearts for all the love and support.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
