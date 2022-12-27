ROCKDALE — Services for Charles Glenn Towery, 92, of Thorndale and formerly of Pflugerville will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Scott Schaller officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Towery died Friday, Dec. 23, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 16, 1930, to A.C. and Laila Catchings Towery in Rockdale. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1950. He was drafted into the Army in 1952, reaching the rank of corporal at the time of his honorable discharge in 1954. He worked at Texas Parks and Wildlife for 26 years until his retirement. After his retirement, he became a licensed barber. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge, and was a Shriner.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Mary Hyde Towery; a son, Darell Towery of Thorndale; three daughters, Peggy Redmond of Hutto, Sherry Williams of Canyon Lake and Susie Biscamp of Thorndale; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.