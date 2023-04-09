James E. (Jim) Baggerly
Funeral services for James E. (Jim) Baggerly, 90, of Holland, will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Baggerly died Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in an Alice, Texas Hospital.
Mr. Baggerly was born in Belton, the son of Richard Walter Baggerly and Lela Mae (Nettles) Baggerly. He married Betty Yvonne Washburn, June 15, 1956 in Temple. He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a carpenter and a Captain in the Belton Fire Department. He was a minister who served several churches in Central Texas of the Pentecostal faith throughout his life.
He loved the outdoors, but fishing was his passion. The trip he looked forward to each year to Mathis Lake with family and friends is where he spent his last days.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2015 and all his brothers and sisters; Minnie Browning, Winnie Culp, Albert (Buddy) Baggerly, Robert (Bob) Baggerly Joyce Spence, Floyd Baggerly, Richard (Dickie) Baggerly, Larry Baggerly, Ronnie Baggerly and Donnie Baggerly.
Survivors include one daughter Cindy Camden Eno and husband Robert of Holland; two sons, Scott Baggerly and wife Lisa of Teague, and Mike Baggerly and wife Lisa of Heidenheimer; eight grandchildren; Benny Love, Leo Camden, Jr., Jill Warne, Ashley Reid, Derek Baggerly, Kayte Baggerly, Chandler Baggerly, Caleb Baggerly; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
