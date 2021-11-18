Jarmille (Jeri), age 84 of Belton, Texas, passed away on November 3, 2021 at a Temple nursing facility.
She was born on September 5, 1937 to John and Agnes Pokorney in Pflugerville, Texas. She was a cheerleader and also played volleyball and basketball while in high school and was voted Most Popular Girl her senior year. She was in the National Honor Society and was the vice president of her senior class.
She married Roy Steger on June 2, 1956 and they had 3 children – Roy Steger Jr. (Laurie) of Belton, Angie Elliott (Don) of Plano, and Tim Steger (Carrie) of Belton. She and Roy had 38 wonderful years together until his death in 1994. They were blessed with 5 grandchildren and she later got to enjoy 6 great grandchildren. Her grandchildren enjoyed wonderful adventures with her.
Jeri had a great friend in Jerome Pechal, who she fell in love with and they married on January 24, 1998. They never missed the Big Red games (they loved all sports) even after they didn’t have any grandkids playing. He survives her but is preceded in death by two sons, Terry and Scott. She got to enjoy his 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and they were special to her.
Jeri is survived by her brothers Johnny Pokorney (Sissy) of Pflugerville, Milbert Pokorney (Jean) of Brownwood, Edward Pokorney (Liz) of Denver, Colorado, Daniel Pokorney (Sherry) of Elgin and a sister Mary Lou Heimann of Keller. She is preceded in death by her brother Raymond Pokorney (Shirley) of Hutto. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who she was a favorite aunt to.
Jeri was very dedicated to her family and was very strong in her faith. She never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. She was a gentle, but strong loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother and also “adopted” many of her children’s friends. Their home was always a safe haven and the place to be. She was a busy wife and mother while she worked full time at Griggs Equipment, People’s National Bank, running her own business of bookkeeping/tax preparation and then finally working for the Belton Post Office as a mail carrier. She never missed her children’s school functions/sports events and was their biggest cheerleader (and coach), even as they became adults. She adored her grandchildren, as they adored her. Her great grandchildren held a special place in her heart.
She and Roy were faithful charter members of the Belton Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, where she attended regularly until her health prevented her from being able to do so.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11am on November 20, 2021 at North Belton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to a charity of your choice or to the tree fund at North Belton Cemetery (PO Box 1531, Belton TX 76513).