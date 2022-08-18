BELTON — Services for Bernice Lee Maners, 92, of Lancaster will be 6 p.m. today at Grace Church of Ovilla in Ovilla.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 94F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 2:56 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for Bernice Lee Maners, 92, of Lancaster will be 6 p.m. today at Grace Church of Ovilla in Ovilla.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Maners died Monday, Aug. 15, at a Lancaster assisted living center.
She was born March 14, 1930, in Falls County to Len Webster and Ivy Griffin Moore. She was raised in Bell County. She worked as a teller in Houston. She married David Maners on March 14, 1959. She moved to Pasadena. She worked as an attendance clerk for Fisher Elementary and retired in 1989. She moved back to Bell County after retirement and moved to Dallas in 2016. She attended South Main Baptist Church in Pasadena and the First Baptist Church of Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Barry Maners and Jeff Maners; a sister, Edith Lynn Beberstein; a brother, Doyle Ray Moore; and six grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.