Services for Charles D. Amos Sr., 83, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Friday at Seaton Brethren Church.
Mr. Amos died Saturday, Sept. 4.
He was born Dec. 7, 1937, near Cartersville, Ga., to Charlie Clifford and Lula Chambers Amos. He worked as an electrician and purchased Amos Electric Supply in 1968. He also worked as a farmer and rancher.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta Amos; two sons, Charles Amos Jr. and Joel Amos; a stepdaughter, Neely Jones; a brother, Marshall Amos of Rome, Ga.; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at the hurch.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.