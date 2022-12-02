Paul Sanders
Paul Sanders, 97, was reunited with his beloved wife Dorothy White Sanders, mother Ruby Driggers Sanders, father William Watson Sanders, brother William Buford Sanders, and sister Ina Maude Sanders Moughon on November 29, 2022. Born April 26, 1925, Paul served his country in WWII at the Battle of the Bulge as First Sergeant attached to the Headquarters Battery 76th Artillery Division of the US Army. Once he returned from Service, he met and married Dorothy White Sanders and spent most of his professional career at Cameron Iron Works in Houston, TX. He later retired to country life tending to the land and his cattle, which brought him much joy. Fondly referred to as Uncle Paul, John Paul, or Johnny Paul by his friends and family he was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. He will be celebrated on Saturday, December 3rd with visitation at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson funeral home in Rosebud, TX from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4th at Powers Chapel Cemetery in the community of Wilderville, TX.
