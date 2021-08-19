ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Ernest “Ernie” Sweat, 74, of Lexington.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Sweat died Monday, Aug. 16, at his residence.
He was born March 19, 1947, in Hearne to Milton Dewitt and Lela Closs Sweat. He was a 1965 graduate of Calvert High School. He later moved to Rockdale where he worked as a plumber and pipefitter at Alcoa for 32 years until his retirement in 1999. On May 19, 1978, he married Marian Kay Ahrendt. He was a member of United Steelworkers Union No. 4895 and a former chairman of the Lee County Democratic Party.
Survivors include his wife of Lexington; four sons, Ernest Sweat, Jr. of Salt Lake City and Jeff Ormsby, David Sweat and Michael Sweat, all of Lexington; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.