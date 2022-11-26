BELTON — Services for Tommy Earl Whitley, 78, of Georgetown and formerly of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery.
BELTON — Services for Tommy Earl Whitley, 78, of Georgetown and formerly of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Whitley died Thursday, Nov. 17, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Sept. 27, 1944, in Gatesville to parents William Harold and Hazel Norene Mayberry Whitley. He grew up in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School. He earned a degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He served in the Air Force for three years. He lived in Austin for many years, working for Texas Instruments and Motorola. He was a member of Town and Country Optimist Club and the Longhorn Soccer Club.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Ann Weir Whitley, in 2002; by his second wife, Jerri Lynn Johnson Whiley, in 2020; and a son, Chad Whitley, in 2020.
Survivors include a son, Justin Whitley; a stepdaughter, Tami Hightower; a stepson, Tony Taylor; a brother, Jerry Whitley; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America at hdsa.org.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.