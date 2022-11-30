Kerry Paul Owens
July 4, 1965 – Nov. 27, 2022
Kerry Paul Owens, 57, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his home in Academy, after an extended illness.
The memorial service will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 4:00 pm., at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas.
He was devoted to helping young people through his teaching Communication Studies and coaching speech and debate events. He was a dedicated fan of sports at UMHB and Baylor University, often flying to away games. He loved to volunteer coach youth baseball and taught his team to give their best.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Owens; his children, Charlie and Adrien; his parents, Carolyn and Riley Owens, his brother, Kent Owens, and many loving nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins.
Kerry grew up in Academy and vowed to return after going off to school. After graduating from Academy High School, Kerry earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at Baylor University, and then his Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Public Address at Louisiana State University. He met Kathy at LSU, and they married in 1993. After teaching at Mississippi College and the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Kerry finally found his dream job at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and was able to move home to Academy. He happily reared his children in the community he loved.
He asked that in lieu of flowers, people could donate to:
a. The Allison-Owens Speech Scholarship fund at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Gifts to the Allison-Owens Endowed Scholarship may be sent to UMHB by mail to Advancement, UMHB Box 8409, Belton, TX 76513. Gifts may also be made to the scholarship online at
advance.umhb.edu/give. To speak to someone about giving a gift call 254-295-4600.
b. The Little River-Academy Sports Association. Arrangements may be made by contacting
“The quality, not the longevity, of one’s life is what is important.”
—Martin Luther King, Jr.
Services under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, Tx.
