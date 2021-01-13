Services for Ann Cross Wallace, 91, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Pleasant View Cemetery near Nolanville.
Mrs. Wallace died Friday, Jan. 8, at a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 30, 1929, in Kenedy to George W. and Annie Webb Cross. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio on June 2, 1947. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1972. She married Tracy Irvin Wallace in 1951. She worked at King’s Daughters Hospital. She was a member of the VA’s wives’ club and ACBL.
She was preceded in death by her husband on July 3, 2001; and a son, Mike Wallace.
Survivors include two sons, Bob Wallace of Richardson and Lee Wallace of Pflugerville; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.