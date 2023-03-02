Lee Schiller
Lee Schiller, age 65, of Gatesville passed from this life during the evening hours of Thursday, February 16th, 2023. He endured relentless pain from his colorectal cancer diagnosis in 2016 until he could not endure any longer and took his last breath at Baylor S&W Hospital. Lee was born on February 7th, 1958, in Orange, CA, to Wanda Brown and Albert Lee Schiller.
Lee grew up in Temple and graduated from Temple High School in 1976. He spent the last 20 years at Owl Creek. Lee was well respected in the HVAC industry where he worked for 40 years teaching many the art of the trade. He loved fishing, hunting, riding the trails, and driving way too fast in his 1967 Chevelle. Lee will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandmother Clara Foster, and grandfather George Brown.
Lee leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister Sharon Rostovich and husband Larry, daughter Kasey Middlemas and husband Justin, stepfather David Houston, granddaughter Brooke Pyle, and his three precious dogs: Emma, Tara, and Shorty. During Lee’s final days, he made certain that his dogs would be cared for.
Lee will be remembered for his generous and caring heart, and for just being an all-around good ole boy.
“Sweet is the sleep that ended your pain. Although our hearts are breaking, and our lives will never be the same…we would not wake you to suffer again.”
A graveside service in honor of Lee will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple on March 4th, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Michael Wingo Sr. officiating.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements
