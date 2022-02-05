KILLEEN — Services for Sarah Colleen Fredrick, 88, of Killeen will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Fredrick died Saturday, Jan. 29, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Reform, Ala. She moved to Killeen in 1948. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1951. She retired from Lone Star Gas Company after 26 years. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church; the order of the Easter Start No. 490; Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild; Harker Heights VFW No. 3892; and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Fredrick, in 1979; a daughter, Debbie Cox Worthen; and a stepdaughter, Patricia Fredrick Williams.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda Asher Killingsworth of Salado, Susan Asher Green of Temple and Sheri Fredrick Owens of Fort Worth; a brother, Glen Orr of Reform, Ala.; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 815 Market St., Galveston, TX 77550; or to any charity.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.