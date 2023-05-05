BELTON — Services for David Wayland Chapman, 62, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Chapman died Thursday, May 4, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
He was born Jan. 9, 1961, in Killeen to Hubert Wayland and Patricia Ann Wright Chapman. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1979. He attended Southwest Texas State University. He joined the family business, Belco Signs in Harker Heights, in 1981 and took over running it in 2012. He married Shelly Callon in 1994. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Matthew Wayland Chapman of Temple, Reagan Max Chapman of Baytown and Ethan David Chapman of Belton; two brothers, Gary Chapman of Haslet and Paul Chapman of Belton; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation at pkdcure.org.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Belton Church of Christ.