BELTON — Services for Geraldine Monks, 93, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Shady Point Cemetery in Shady Point, Okla.
Mrs. Monks died Sunday, Feb. 9, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Sept. 2, 1926, in Royal Oak, Okla., to John and Maude Hart Floyd. She married Leon Monks. She worked for Douglas Aircraft Co. in Tulsa, Okla. She also worked for Richmond Chase Cannery in Stockton, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2006.
Survivors include a daughter, Patricia White; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.