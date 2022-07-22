BELTON — Services for Lyndsey Estell Turner, 44, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Country Church in Salado.
BELTON — Services for Lyndsey Estell Turner, 44, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Country Church in Salado.
Mrs. Turner died Saturday, July 16, at her residence.
She was born June 12, 1978, to Bill and Lynda Lenard in Temple. She worked for First Close in Austin. She married Brent Eugene Turner in 2020.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; five children; Alexander Saldana, Skylar Shaw, Carson Shaw, Nash Shaw and Ashli Alexander; her father, Bill Lenard of San Antonio; her stepmother Judy Lenard of San Antonio; six siblings, Mysty Tanner of Buckholts, Kandyce Thompson of Owl Creek, Nicholas mattson of Belton, Caleb Lenard of San Angelo, Callie Atherton of Morgan’s Point and Jennifer LaRocque of Belton; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be noon to 7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.