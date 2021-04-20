BELTON — Services for James Lawrence Griffith, 60, of Holland will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Griffith died Friday, April 16, at a local hospital.
He was born March 8, 1961, in Roseburg, Ore., to JoAnn and Lawrence Griffith. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Brenda Ridout on July 7, 1984. He was a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife of Holland; a son, Reuben Rymer of Temple; a daughter, Carla Mebane of Joshua; a brother, Paul Croy of New Haven, Ohio; a sister, Pat McAlester of Cottage Grove, Ore.; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.