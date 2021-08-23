BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Adele Posey, 72, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Taylor.
Mrs. Posey died Thursday, July 1.
She was born July 14, 1948, in Deming, N.M., to John and Albina Kubicek Kucera. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in 1966. She married David Posey in Taylor on Oct. 16, 1971. She worked in administration for the Temple VA hospital. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 526.
Survivors include a son, Jonathan Posey; a daughter, Janeane Justice; two sisters, Alice Scharfe and Betty Kucera; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, followed by a rosary.