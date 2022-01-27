Services for Macaire Trequan Hill, infant son of Latreveon Hill and Matiaya Dotson of Temple, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
He died Thursday, Jan. 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 2, 2021, in Temple to Latreveon Hill and Matiaya Dotson.
Survivors include his parents; four grandparents, Shaqueta Hill Smith and Eric Smith, both of Copperas Cove, and Tanisha Jordan and Chris Pledge, both of Fort Worth; a step-grandfather, Donald Dotson; and four great-grandparents, Jacqueline Hill, Michael Taplin and Mariele Atkins, all of Temple, and Steven Atkins of Brownwood.