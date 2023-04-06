Services for Ellie Louise Ward Wherry, 83, of Fort Worth will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Wherry died Saturday, April 1.
She was born March 31, 1940, in Temple to William Aubrey and Nellie Pirtle Moore. She opened several restaurants in Temple and Odessa. She also worked as a Tupperware sales representative, ran a convenience store, worked at two different newspapers, and sold items at craft shows. She served as a volunteer at the benevolence center at her church. She married David Hannah Ward in 1958 and later married Bill Wherry in 2015.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Hannah Ward, in 1978.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Wherry; three sons, Tobie Farr, Todd Ward and Troy Ward; two daughters, Tammie VanMeter and Tracie Miller; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.