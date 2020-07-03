No services are planned for Samuel Victor Houston Jr., 55, of Temple.
Mr. Houston died Wednesday, June 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 15, 1964, in Temple to Samuel Ray and Bobby Lee Houston. He attended school in Temple. He married Tamera Williams. He was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; a brother, Charles Houston of San Antonio; and a sister, Sharon Elaine Houston of Temple.
Branford Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.