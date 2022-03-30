Services for Eugene Edwards Primus, 85, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Greathouse Cemetery.
Mr. Primus died Monday, March 28, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 3, 1936, in Ewing, Neb., to Carl Primus and Venetta Edwards. He served in the U. S. Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He worked for Sears as an electronics technician. He married Sylvia Tulloch in 1958.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Smith of Temple and Yvonne Miller of Belton; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.