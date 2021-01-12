Services for Barbara Fay Simmons, 88, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in North Belton Cemetery with Bruce Mercer, Billy Koinm, Charlie Payne and Jay Weaks officiating.
Mrs. Simmons died Thursday, Jan. 7, at a local care center.
She was born Oct. 2, 1932, in Garland, Kan., to Earl and Wilma Hawkins Foster. She married Wilbur Simmons in 1951 in Fort Scott, Kan. She worked for Cooke County and Wise County.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Steve Simmons of the Philippines, Tim Simmons of Temple and Daniel Simmons of Fort Worth; a sister, Joanna Woody of Bronough, Mo.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.