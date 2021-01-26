BELTON — Services for Lillie Flores Garcia, 83, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Garcia died Thursday, Jan. 21, at a local care facility.
She was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Gonzales to Bill and Francisca Flores. She married Pedro “Pete” Garcia. She was a physical therapy aide and owned a cleaning business. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Ernest “Ernie” Garcia.
Survivors include three sons, Pete Garcia Jr., Rudolph Garcia and Ray Garcia; three sisters, Frances Dominguez, Tenie Perales and Alice Groff; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.