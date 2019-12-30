Elizabeth Thompson, 91, of Temple died Sunday Dec 30, 2019 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Elizabeth Thompson, 91, of Temple are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Mrs. Thompson died Sunday, Dec. 29. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save