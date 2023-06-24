Services for Shane Allen Branch, 43, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be at a later date in Oak Hills Cemetery in Lakeland, Fla.
Mr. Branch died Friday, June 23, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 22, 1979, in Winter Haven, Fla., to Robert and Linda Branch. He received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Wilmington University. He had worked for Walmart since 2000, and since 2013 he was the AP operations manager at the Walmart distribution center in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Danielle Sox Branch of Temple; four children, Christopher “Mikey” Schulz, Kayla Branch and Dakota Branch, all of Temple, and Tyler McKenzie of Clarksville, Tenn.; his parents; a brother, David Branch of O’Fallon, Ill.; and a grandchild.
The family requests that no flowers be sent to the services.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.