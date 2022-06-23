Services for Kameron Jade Lowe, 17, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Lowe died Friday, June 10, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 7, 2004, in Temple to Dannielle Lowe and Shannon Pierce. He graduated from Gulf Coast Trade School.
Survivors include his parents; three brothers, Khalil Lowe, Valley Lowe and K’Onte Pierce; and a sister, Zi’Aria Lowe.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.